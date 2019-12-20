Photos of the Week: Impeachment Vote, Surfing Santa, Flying Hooves

St. Lucia's Day in Russia, preparation for Magh Mela in India, a rescued baby orangutan in Sumatra, a sunny snow day in Kazakhstan, a black rhino calf in France, the premier of the new Star Wars movie, Santa Claus on a camel in Jerusalem, wildfires in Australia, and much more.

Most Recent

    • In Focus
    • December 18, 2019
    • 55 Photos

    Photos of the Decade: 2010–19

    The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images

  • Vadim Ghirda / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 17, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

    A collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 28 photographs.

  • National Science Foundation / Getty, The Atlantic
    • In Focus
    • December 16, 2019
    • 29 Photos

    The Most 2019 Photos Ever

    A collection of photographs that are just so 2019

  • Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 13, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Water Forest, Royal Barge, Abandoned Boxers

    A caged Nativity scene in California, the new prime minister of Finland, “big air” in Beijing, a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, Christmas lights in Philadelphia, and much more

