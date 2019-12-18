Photos of the Decade: 2010-2019

The past 10 years have been eventful ones, beginning with Iceland's erupting Eyjafjallajokull volcano and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, through the violent rise of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and the refugee crisis in Europe, the U.S. Presidential election of 2016, the first close-up images of Pluto, the “Me Too” movement, an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and so much more. Warning, some of the photos may contain graphic or objectionable content.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Vadim Ghirda / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 17, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

    A collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 28 photographs.

  • National Science Foundation / Getty, The Atlantic
    • In Focus
    • December 16, 2019
    • 29 Photos

    The Most 2019 Photos Ever

    A collection of photographs that are just so 2019

  • Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 13, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Water Forest, Royal Barge, Abandoned Boxers

    A caged Nativity scene in California, the new prime minister of Finland, “big air” in Beijing, a volcanic eruption in New Zealand, Christmas lights in Philadelphia, and much more

  • Borut Zivulovic / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 12, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    A Visit From Krampus—Saint Nick’s Dark Companion

    While tales of Saint Nicholas feature him bringing gifts to good boys and girls, ancient folklore in Europe’s Alpine region also speaks of Krampus, a frightening beastlike creature who looks for naughty children to punish in horrible ways—or possibly to drag back to his lair in a sack.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Miseducation of the American Boy
  2. History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  3. A Stunning Vote Reversal in a Controversial First Amendment Case
  4. The Rise and Fall of an All-Star Crew of Jewel Thieves
  5. The Most Incoherent Star Wars Movie Ever Made
  6. The Real Trouble With Silicon Valley
  7. When Schools Try to Tweak Winter Break, Families Fight Back
  8. What Does Tucker Carlson Believe?
  9. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  10. An Angry Letter Reveals the Fiction of the Two Trumps
Back to Top