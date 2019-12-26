Photos: Christmas Around the World

One last look at this year’s holiday festivities, featuring images of both secular and holy celebrations from China, Kenya, Mexico, Pakistan, England, India, Japan, the U.S., and many other places.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Rick Loomis / Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 20, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Impeachment Vote, Surfing Santa, Flying Hooves

    Saint Lucia’s Day in Russia, preparation for Magh Mela in India, a rescued baby orangutan in Sumatra, a sunny snow day in Kazakhstan, a black-rhino calf in France, and much more

  • U.S. Coast Guard via Getty
    • In Focus
    • December 18, 2019
    • 55 Photos

    Photos of the Decade: 2010–19

    The past 10 years, seen in 55 powerful images

  • Vadim Ghirda / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 17, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

    A collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 28 photographs.

  • National Science Foundation / Getty, The Atlantic
    • In Focus
    • December 16, 2019
    • 29 Photos

    The Most 2019 Photos Ever

    A collection of photographs that are just so 2019

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. I Can’t Stop Watching Frasier. I Can’t Stop Thinking About Maris.
  2. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  3. Stop Believing in Free Shipping
  4. Awakening to a Mass-Supervision Crisis
  5. The Fight Over the 1619 Project Is Not About the Facts
  6. The Miseducation of the American Boy
  7. Evangelicalism’s Silent Majority
  8. Mel Boozer Said What Pete Buttigieg Can’t
  9. Three Theories for Why You Have No Time
  10. History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
Back to Top