2019: The Year in Volcanic Activity

Out of an estimated 1,500 active volcanoes on Earth, 50 or so erupt every year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava. Just yesterday, December 9, at least six people were killed in an eruption on New Zealand's volcanic White Island. In 2019, other active volcanoes included Anak Krakatau in Indonesia, Reventador in Ecuador, Mount Etna in Italy, Villarrica in Chile, Piton de la Fournaise on Réunion Island, Popocatepetl in Mexico, Raikoke in Russia, and more. Collected below are scenes from the wide variety of volcanic activity across our planet over the past year.