2019 Seen Through the Lens of Goran Tomasevic

Goran Tomasevic has worked as a photojournalist for Reuters for more than 20 years, covering some of the biggest events and stories around the world. In 2019, Tomasevic was among a team of Reuters photographers awarded the Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News Photography category. Throughout the past year, he traveled to locations in Europe, Africa, and South America to photograph the faces and stories of unrest and conflict, from anti-government protests in Lebanon and Chile, to ongoing warfare in Libya, to warring tribes in Kenya’s Ilemi Triangle, and more. Below, in roughly chronological order, is a look at some of the stories brought to us through Goran Tomasevic’s lens in the past year.