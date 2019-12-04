2019 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2019. Events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the Pan American Games in Peru, a blackout in New York City, a spelling bee with eight co-champions, a polar bear on the streets of a Russian city, the testimony of Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill, the resignation of a British Prime Minister, and much more. See also “Top 25 News Photos of 2019” and “2019 in Photos: Part 1,” and come back tomorrow for “2019 in Photos: Part 3.” The series will comprise 120 images in all.