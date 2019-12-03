2019 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to take a look at some of the most memorable events and images of 2019. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include the abdication of Japan’s Emperor Akihito, a performance by Lil Nas X, the impact of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, the battle for the last holdout of ISIS, a landing on the far side of the moon, and much more. See also “Top 25 News Photos of 2019,” and come back tomorrow and Thursday for the rest of this series, 2019 in Photos: Part 2 and Part 3. The series will comprise 120 images in all.