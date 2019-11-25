Winners of the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest 2019

The winning images have been announced in the fifth edition of the Red Bull Illume Image Quest photo competition. The contest invited photographers to submit images of the world of action-and-adventure sports in one of 11 categories, including Energy, Playground, and RAW. This year the competition received 59,551 entries from photographers around the world. Red Bull was kind enough to share some of the winning photos and finalists below.


Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

