Winners of the 2019 Epson International Pano Awards

The top-scoring panoramic photos entered in the 10th Epson International Pano Awards have just been announced. The contest is meant to showcase the best work of panoramic photographers around the world. Organizers reported that they received 4,913 entries from 1,258 photographers in 72 countries this year, competing for the top spots in five categories, for several special awards, and for some of the $50,000 in cash and prizes offered. Contest organizers, in partnership with photopublicity.com, were once more kind enough to share some of the winners and top scorers here, and I invite you to enjoy these wide images of our natural and human-built worlds on the largest screen available to you.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • © Ben Thouard / Red Bull Illume
    • In Focus
    • November 25, 2019
    • 15 Photos

    Winners of the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest 2019

    Some of the winning images and finalists from the fifth edition of this action-and-adventure-sports photo competition.

  • Anatolii Stepanov / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 22, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Illuminated Boars, Lucid Dancing, Presidential Notes

    Supercross in New Zealand, a wee Canucks fan in Vancouver, protests in Bolivia and Chile, a massive dam in Turkey, a cat show in Italy, a cavalry pyramid in Mexico, and much more.

  • Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 20, 2019
    • 23 Photos

    Photos of Australia’s ‘Catastrophic’ Bushfires

    Images of the devastating bushfires in southeastern Australia over the past few weeks, and of those coping with the disaster

  • Marcelo Hernandez / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 19, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    The Lasers of Discontent

    Images from unrest in Chile, Hong Kong, and Iraq over the past few months, where demonstrators are using laser pointers as tools of defiance.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Ruthless Quotas at Amazon Are Maiming Employees
  2. A Liberal Mom’s Critical Texts to Her Son, a Fox News Host
  3. Why Child Care Is So Ridiculously Expensive
  4. Heads, Trump Wins. Tails, We All Lose.
  5. The Best Parenting Advice Is to Go Live in Europe
  6. What Joe Biden Can’t Bring Himself to Say
  7. Worshipping the Law While Denying Its Spirit
  8. The Return of Jerry Nadler
  9. Are Trump’s Critics Demonically Possessed?
  10. How Roadkill Became an Environmental Disaster
Back to Top