Winners of the 2019 Epson International Pano Awards

The top-scoring panoramic photos entered in the 10th Epson International Pano Awards have just been announced. The contest is meant to showcase the best work of panoramic photographers around the world. Organizers reported that they received 4,913 entries from 1,258 photographers in 72 countries this year, competing for the top spots in five categories, for several special awards, and for some of the $50,000 in cash and prizes offered. Contest organizers, in partnership with photopublicity.com, were once more kind enough to share some of the winners and top scorers here, and I invite you to enjoy these wide images of our natural and human-built worlds on the largest screen available to you.