Venice Underwater: The Highest Tide in 50 Years

On November 12, strong winds and rainstorms pushed water levels in Venice, Italy, to the second-highest levels ever recorded. The high water mark hit 74 inches (187 cm) on Tuesday, just short of the record set in 1966. This exceptional Acqua Alta has flooded businesses and historic structures, sank boats, and has been blamed for one death so far.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How America Ends
  2. Why the Trolls Booed at Don Jr.’s Event
  3. The Big New Revelation in the First Impeachment Hearing
  4. A New Candidate for Obama’s Rightful Heir
  5. The Dark Psychology of Social Networks
  6. Conservatives Should Want to Impeach Trump
  7. The Dishonesty of the Abortion Debate
  8. The Sexism Is Getting Sneakier
  9. How to Cut Carbon Pollution By 37 Percent in 10 Years
  10. My Friend Mister Rogers
Back to Top