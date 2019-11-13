Venice Underwater: The Highest Tide in 50 Years

Yesterday, strong winds and rainstorms pushed water levels in Venice, Italy, to the second-highest levels ever recorded. The high-water mark hit 74 inches (187 centimeters), just short of the record set in 1966. This exceptional acqua alta has flooded businesses and historic structures, sank boats, and been blamed for one death so far.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 15, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Prehistoric Tongue, First Snow, Panda Scan

    Autumn colors in Belgium; chess-boxing in Paris; dinosaurs in India; bushfires in Australia; impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C.; Santa Claus in Germany; tennis in London, and much more

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • November 14, 2019
    • 37 Photos

    The Flight of Apollo 12: Photos From 50 Years Ago

    A look back at the second mission to land humans on the moon, which blasted off on November 14, 1969.

  • Muhammad Anuar bin Jamal / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • November 11, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    The Magic of Fall Colors

    Bundle up, maybe grab a mug of hot cider, and enjoy this batch of recent fall photos.

  • Paul Schutzer / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 9, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Before the Fall of the Berlin Wall

    Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a look back at the 28 years when it stood, separating a city and its people.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. How America Ends
  2. Three Physicists Stumbled Upon a Striking Mathematical Discovery
  3. The Electoral College’s Racist Origins
  4. The Dark Psychology of Social Networks
  5. The President’s Cognitive Decline
  6. Venice Underwater: The Highest Tide in 50 Years
  7. Why Trump Attacked Marie Yovanovitch
  8. My Friend Mister Rogers
  9. ‘Welcome to Europe. Now Go Home.’
  10. We Now Know Just How Confusing Trump’s Ukraine Policy Was
Back to Top