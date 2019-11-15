Photos of the Week: Prehistoric Tongue, First Snow, Panda Scan

Autumn colors in Belgium, chessboxing in Paris, protests in Chile and Hong Kong,
dinosaurs in India, Loy Krathong in Thailand, bushfires in Australia, impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C., the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, Santa Claus in Germany, tennis in London, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • November 14, 2019
    • 37 Photos

    The Flight of Apollo 12: Photos From 50 Years Ago

    A look back at the second mission to land humans on the moon, which blasted off on November 14, 1969.

  • Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 13, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Venice Underwater: The Highest Tide in 50 Years

    A record-setting acqua alta has left much of Venice submerged, following stormy conditions blowing in from the Adriatic Sea.

  • Muhammad Anuar bin Jamal / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • November 11, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    The Magic of Fall Colors

    Bundle up, maybe grab a mug of hot cider, and enjoy this batch of recent fall photos.

  • Paul Schutzer / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 9, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Before the Fall of the Berlin Wall

    Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a look back at the 28 years when it stood, separating a city and its people.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump Is Surrounded
  2. Venice Underwater: The Highest Tide in 50 Years
  3. Donald Trump Is All Alone
  4. How America Ends
  5. The Hong Kong Protesters Aren’t Driven by Hope
  6. John Steinbeck on Falling in Love: A 1958 Letter
  7. The Dark Psychology of Social Networks
  8. What America’s Allies Really Think About Trump’s Syria Decision
  9. The Exposure of the Republican Party
  10. Just How Far Will Republicans Go for Trump?
Back to Top