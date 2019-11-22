Photos of the Week: Illuminated Boars, Lucid Dancing, Presidential Notes

Supercross in New Zealand, the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, a wee Canucks fan in Vancouver, Pope Francis in Thailand, protests in Bolivia and Chile, a new skyscraper in Beijing, the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, a massive dam in Turkey, a cat show in Italy, a cavalry pyramid in Mexico, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 20, 2019
    • 23 Photos

    Photos of Australia’s ‘Catastrophic’ Bushfires

    Images of the devastating bushfires in southeastern Australia over the past few weeks, and of those coping with the disaster

  • Marcelo Hernandez / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 19, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    The Lasers of Discontent

    Images from unrest in Chile, Hong Kong, and Iraq over the past few months, where demonstrators are using laser pointers as tools of defiance.

  • Ng Han Guan / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 18, 2019
    • 31 Photos

    Riot Police Lay Siege to Hong Kong University Occupied by Protesters

    Some of the most violent clashes so far of the five-month-old pro-democracy protest movement in Hong Kong took place this past weekend, as riot police stormed the campus of a university where protesters had barricaded themselves.

  • Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 15, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Prehistoric Tongue, First Snow, Panda Scan

    Autumn colors in Belgium; chess-boxing in Paris; dinosaurs in India; bushfires in Australia; impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C.; Santa Claus in Germany; tennis in London, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Joe Biden Can’t Bring Himself to Say
  2. An Alarming Discovery in an Astronaut’s Bloodstream
  3. The First Impeachment Witness to Go After Republicans
  4. The Long-Forgotten Flight That Sent Boeing Off Course
  5. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  6. Why Isn't a Rape Allegation Worth an Impeachment Inquiry?
  7. What’s Lost When Black Children Are Socialized Into a White World
  8. The Real Story Behind the Steele Dossier
  9. Devin Nunes Is Living in a Fantasyland
  10. Will Hurd Picks a Side
Back to Top