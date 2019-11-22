Photos of the Week: Illuminated Boars, Lucid Dancing, Presidential Notes

Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty In Focus

23 Photos Photos of Australia’s ‘Catastrophic’ Bushfires Images of the devastating bushfires in southeastern Australia over the past few weeks, and of those coping with the disaster

Marcelo Hernandez / Getty In Focus

21 Photos The Lasers of Discontent Images from unrest in Chile, Hong Kong, and Iraq over the past few months, where demonstrators are using laser pointers as tools of defiance.

Ng Han Guan / AP In Focus

31 Photos Riot Police Lay Siege to Hong Kong University Occupied by Protesters Some of the most violent clashes so far of the five-month-old pro-democracy protest movement in Hong Kong took place this past weekend, as riot police stormed the campus of a university where protesters had barricaded themselves.