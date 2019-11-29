Photos of the Week: Glowing Skatepark, Maori Welcome, Fighting Cholitas

© Mark Gray / The 10th EPSON International Pano Awards In Focus

23 Photos Winners of the 2019 Epson International Pano Awards The tenth annual panoramic-photo competition has just come to a close, and the winning images and finalists have been announced.

© Ben Thouard / Red Bull Illume In Focus

15 Photos Winners of the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest 2019 Some of the winning images and finalists from the fifth edition of this action-and-adventure-sports photo competition.

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP / Getty In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Illuminated Boars, Lucid Dancing, Presidential Notes Supercross in New Zealand, a wee Canucks fan in Vancouver, protests in Bolivia and Chile, a massive dam in Turkey, a cat show in Italy, a cavalry pyramid in Mexico, and much more.