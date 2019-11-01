Photos of the Week: Bike Jousting, Mariachi Surfers, Frozen Whiskers

Wind-driven California wildfires, Saint Simon celebrations in Guatemala, a World Series victory in Houston, an ancient mosque in Niger, continuing protests in Chile, a bus in a sinkhole in Pittsburgh, an oil tank art gallery in Australia, the vanishing Mekong river, Halloween in Belgium, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 31, 2019
    • 10 Photos

    A Dragon Approaches Calais

    The French theater company La Machine is bringing a massive fire-breathing dragon built of steel and carved wood to the city of Calais, France.

  • Philip Pacheco / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 30, 2019
    • 26 Photos

    Embers Fly in California’s Wind-Driven Wildfires

    Extreme winds and dry conditions are driving several wildfires across the state, forcing thousands to evacuate.

  • Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 29, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Preparing for the Day of the Dead

    Some of the colorful holiday activities in Mexico from the past week

  • Bob Levey / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Oct 25, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Angry Boy, Big Bird, Great Wall

    Cuddly foxes in Shanghai, a memorial for U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, a Kansas sunset, a guitar-shaped hotel in Florida, a sky deck 100 floors above Manhattan, and much more

