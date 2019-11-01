Wind-driven California wildfires, Saint Simon celebrations in Guatemala, a World Series victory in Houston, an ancient mosque in Niger, continuing protests in Chile, a bus in a sinkhole in Pittsburgh, an oil tank art gallery in Australia, the vanishing Mekong river, Halloween in Belgium, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Bike Jousting, Mariachi Surfers, Frozen Whiskers
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.