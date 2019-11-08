Photos of the Week: Airborne Giraffe, Horse Fascinator, Scottish Murmuration

A camel in New York City, the biggest Catrina in the world, the European MTV Awards in Spain, flooding in South Sudan, saffron harvest in Iran, a parade for the Washington Nationals, Bonfire Night celebrations in England, pelican moving in the Czech Republic, a huge skull in Ukraine, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Anja Matthes
    • In Focus
    • November 7, 2019
    • 22 Photos

    In the Kiki Ballroom Scene, Queer Kids of Color Can Be Themselves

    Finding love, confidence, and resilience in a youth-led community

  • Jeff Swinger / USA Today Sports / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 6, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    Animals on the Playing Field

    A recent collection of photos of some of the kangaroos, cats, opossums, bees, and many other animals that have taken it upon themselves to intrude on us humans while we were in the middle of our many important sporting events.

  • Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 5, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    A Month of Anti-government Protests in Iraq

    Hundreds of thousands of frustrated Iraqis have taken to the streets over the past month to voice their anger at years of government corruption, high rates of unemployment, poor services, and economic stagnation.

  • Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 4, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Delhi’s Toxic Sky

    New Delhi and nearby cities and towns in India are suffering through some of the worst air quality that residents have experienced in years.

