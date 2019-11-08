Photos of the Week: Airborne Giraffe, Horse Fascinator, Scottish Murmuration

Jeff Swinger / USA Today Sports / Reuters In Focus

28 Photos Animals on the Playing Field A recent collection of photos of some of the kangaroos, cats, opossums, bees, and many other animals that have taken it upon themselves to intrude on us humans while we were in the middle of our many important sporting events.

Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters In Focus

28 Photos A Month of Anti-government Protests in Iraq Hundreds of thousands of frustrated Iraqis have taken to the streets over the past month to voice their anger at years of government corruption, high rates of unemployment, poor services, and economic stagnation.