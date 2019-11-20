Photos of Australia’s ‘Catastrophic’ Bushfires

Eastern Australia has been swept by devastating bushfires for the past month—the state of New South Wales (NSW) currently has more than 50 fires burning, and blames the blazes for the loss of four lives and more than 500 homes. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency on November 11, and residents have been warned of “catastrophic” fire conditions, as extreme high temperatures and strong winds remain in the forecast. Below, images from southeastern Australia over the past few weeks, of the fires and those coping with the disaster.