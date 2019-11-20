Photos of Australia’s ‘Catastrophic’ Bushfires

Eastern Australia has been swept by devastating bushfires for the past month—the state of New South Wales (NSW) currently has more than 50 fires burning, and blames the blazes for the loss of four lives and more than 500 homes. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency on November 11, and residents have been warned of “catastrophic” fire conditions, as extreme high temperatures and strong winds remain in the forecast. Below, images from southeastern Australia over the past few weeks, of the fires and those coping with the disaster.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Marcelo Hernandez / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 19, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    The Lasers of Discontent

    Images from unrest in Chile, Hong Kong, and Iraq over the past few months, where demonstrators are using laser pointers as tools of defiance.

  • Ng Han Guan / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 18, 2019
    • 31 Photos

    Riot Police Lay Siege to Hong Kong University Occupied by Protesters

    Some of the most violent clashes so far of the five-month-old pro-democracy protest movement in Hong Kong took place this past weekend, as riot police stormed the campus of a university where protesters had barricaded themselves.

  • Ivan Alvarado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • November 15, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Prehistoric Tongue, First Snow, Panda Scan

    Autumn colors in Belgium; chess-boxing in Paris; dinosaurs in India; bushfires in Australia; impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C.; Santa Claus in Germany; tennis in London, and much more

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • November 14, 2019
    • 37 Photos

    The Flight of Apollo 12: Photos From 50 Years Ago

    A look back at the second mission to land humans on the moon, which blasted off on November 14, 1969.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Devin Nunes Is Living in a Fantasyland
  2. The Long-Forgotten Flight That Sent Boeing Off Course
  3. The Two Most Important Sentences of the Impeachment Hearings
  4. The Best Parenting Advice Is to Go Live in Europe
  5. Marie Kondo Goes Full Goop
  6. When Your Child Is a Psychopath
  7. Gordon Sondland’s Damning—But Delayed—Testimony
  8. Pompeo Can’t Escape
  9. The GOP’s Witnesses Aren’t Helping Trump
  10. The Electoral College’s Racist Origins
Back to Top