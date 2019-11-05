A Month of Anti-government Protests in Iraq

In recent weeks, anti-government demonstrations in cities across Iraq have been growing, as hundreds of thousands gather to voice their frustration and anger over corruption, alleged Iranian interference, high unemployment, poor government services, and years of economic stagnation. More than 250 people have reportedly been killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces while taking part in some of the largest demonstrations since 2003. Protesters are demanding a complete overhaul of the government, including the ouster of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi. Pledges have been made by authorities to hold early elections, and to address some of the concerns of the demonstrators, but the protests show no signs of slowing.

