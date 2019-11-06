Animals on the Playing Field

It’s not just Monday Night Football cat—animals all over the world find themselves caught up in our games. Below, a recent collection of photos of some of the kangaroos, cats, opossums, dogs, bees, deer, squirrels, alligators, and many other animals who have taken it upon themselves to intrude upon us humans while we were in the middle of our many important sporting events.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Thaier Al-Sudani / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Nov 5, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    A Month of Anti-government Protests in Iraq

    Hundreds of thousands of frustrated Iraqis have taken to the streets over the past month to voice their anger at years of government corruption, high rates of unemployment, poor services, and economic stagnation.

  • Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Nov 4, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Delhi’s Toxic Sky

    New Delhi and nearby cities and towns in India are suffering through some of the worst air quality that residents have experienced in years.

  • Ringo H. W. Chiu / AP
    • In Focus
    • Nov 1, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Bike Jousting, Mariachi Surfers, Frozen Whiskers

    Wind-driven California wildfires, a World Series victory in Houston, a bus in a sinkhole in Pittsburgh, an oil-tank art gallery in Australia, Halloween in Belgium, and much more.

  • Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Oct 31, 2019
    • 10 Photos

    A Dragon Approaches Calais

    The French theater company La Machine is bringing a massive fire-breathing dragon built of steel and carved wood to the city of Calais, France.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Porch Pirate of Potrero Hill Can’t Believe It Came to This
  2. The More We Learn, the Worse Things Look for Trump
  3. Stop Trying to Raise Successful Kids
  4. Why Hasn’t Trump Thrown Rudy Giuliani Under the Bus?
  5. The Blue Wave Hasn’t Crested
  6. The Kentucky Governor’s Race Is a Warning to Republicans
  7. Amy Klobuchar Has a Pete Buttigieg Problem
  8. We Are Running Out of Air
  9. Too Much Democracy Is Bad for Democracy
  10. Daniel Sloss Shows How Comedians Should Talk About Rape
Back to Top