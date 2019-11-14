The Flight of Apollo 12: Photos From 50 Years Ago

On November 14, 1969, NASA astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Richard F. Gordon Jr., and Alan L. Bean blasted into space aboard a massive Saturn V rocket to become the second mission to land humans on the moon. Just four months after the historic Apollo 11 mission, Apollo 12 crew members would land their Lunar Module in the Ocean of Storms with extreme precision, setting down within walking distance of another NASA spacecraft—a lander named Surveyor 3 that had been on the Moon since April. For more than a full Earth day, astronauts Charles Conrad Jr. and Alan L. Bean worked on the lunar surface, making two EVA excursions that added up to nearly eight hours of walking on the moon. A package of scientific instruments was deployed, soil and rock samples were collected, and parts of Surveyor 3 were removed for scientific study. The crew made it home safe on November 24, 1969, splashing down in the Pacific.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Trump Is Surrounded
  2. How America Ends
  3. Fox News Covered the Impeachment Hearings in the Fox Newsiest Way Possible
  4. The Exposure of the Republican Party
  5. Venice Underwater: The Highest Tide in 50 Years
  6. What America’s Allies Really Think About Trump’s Syria Decision
  7. The Dark Psychology of Social Networks
  8. Boris Johnson Is Not Britain’s Donald Trump. Jeremy Corbyn Is.
  9. The Hong Kong Protesters Aren’t Driven by Hope
  10. Just How Far Will Republicans Go for Trump?
Back to Top