Protests in Lebanon: Anger Over Years of Economic Crisis

For more than a week now, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese people have taken to the streets of Beirut and Tripoli to voice their anger toward their government, after decades of economic crisis. The movement was sparked last week by a proposed tax on messaging apps like WhatsApp, but has grown amid a wider set of anti-government grievances, following years of corruption, mismanagement, and growing inequality, and dissatisfaction with an austerity budget passed this summer. Lebanese troops have moved to reopen roads being blocked by protesters, and made numerous arrests. Earlier today, amid continued demonstrations, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said during an address that he was willing to meet with protesters.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Impeachment Just Became Inevitable
  2. How Trump Lost the Impeachment Narrative
  3. The Millennial Urban Lifestyle Is About to Get More Expensive
  4. The Greatest White Privilege Is Life Itself
  5. I’m Proud to Be Called Human Scum
  6. Minneapolis Saw That NIMBYism Has Victims
  7. Trump’s Character Betrays Him
  8. Trump Has No Room for Error in 2020
  9. The Ongoing Horror of #MeToo
  10. The Not-Com Bubble Is Popping
Back to Top