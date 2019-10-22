In Chile, what began as a protest late last week against a 3.5 percent subway-fare hike quickly evolved into a widespread and sometimes violent set of demonstrations in a dozen cities. Although Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera has now suspended the fare hike, the protests grew, fueled by wider complaints about the rising cost of living and social and economic inequality. Piñera has declared a state of emergency, including overnight curfews, as some demonstrations have devolved into looting and arson. Authorities say 15 people have lost their lives so far amid clashes with riot police and chaotic scenes in damaged and burning buildings.