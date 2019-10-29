As Mexicans get ready to celebrate Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, parades and processions have taken place in Mexico City and other towns, featuring representations of the character La Catrina, frightful skeletons, and other icons of death and the underworld. The two-day holiday begins on November 1, when people will honor departed family members as they celebrate death as a part of life. Gathered here, a few of the colorful holiday preparations in Mexico over the past week.