A dog exhibition in Bishkek, the World Athletics Championships in Doha, a Kali Uchis performance in Texas, Extinction Rebellion protests in Australia, a demon king burning in India, attacks on Kurdish sites in Syria, unrest in Haiti, the Masham Sheep Fair in England, rice harvest in China, new public artwork in Paris, and much more.

    A Photo Trip to the Bungle Bungles

    Spectacular karst sandstone formations in Western Australia’s Purnululu National Park

    Anti-austerity Protests and Strikes Shut Down Quito, Ecuador

    Demonstrations have roiled Ecuador’s capital city for more than a week, after the government eliminated a long-standing subsidy, doubling the price of fuel.

    Moving an Ancient Town to Higher Ground

    Images from southeastern Turkey, where the town of Hasankeyf—continuously occupied for some 12,000 years—is being partially relocated as the old site is abandoned to a rising reservoir behind a new dam

    30 Years Ago: A Look Back at 1989

    Take a step into a visual time capsule for a brief look at the world three decades ago.

