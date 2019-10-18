Photos of the Week: Swirling Embers, Solar Challenge, Manhattan Moonrise

A weeping Sophora Japonica tree in Versailles, the Zhangye danxia landform in China, a hitchhiking cat in Turkey, continuing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, baseball's National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C., anti-government unrest in Haiti, a flamingo mother and chick in Colombia, an elevated railway in Kenya, chopsticks manufacturing in China, the Los Angeles Comic-Con, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

