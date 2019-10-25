Photos of the Week: Angry Boy, Big Bird, Great Wall

Cuddly foxes in Shanghai, the enthronement ceremony of Japan's new Emperor, a memorial for U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, a Kansas sunset, wildfires in California, protests in Bolivia and Chile, a guitar-shaped hotel in Florida, a sky deck 100 floors above Manhattan, Parliament Hill in Ontario, a bee preservationist in California, and much more.

