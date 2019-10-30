Embers Fly in California’s Wind-Driven Wildfires

Parts of Southern California are currently under an “extreme red-flag warning,” with winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour in very dry conditions—driving several wildfires across the state, including the Kincade fire in Northern California, which has burned more than 76,000 acres and dozens of homes. Thousands of residents have been evacuated, and even more are enduring blackouts as utilities cut power to prevent new blazes. Below, images of California’s wildfires from from the past week.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

