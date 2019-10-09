Demonstrators have filled the streets of Quito, Ecuador, for more than a week, after the government of Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno doubled fuel prices by eliminating a 40-year-old subsidy, part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to secure loans despite the nation’s high levels of debt. The protests grew, and others joined by staging a nationwide transport strike, leading Moreno to declare a state of emergency and take the unusual step of moving government operations from the capital city of Quito to the port of Guayaquil.