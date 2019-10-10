A Photo Trip to the Bungle Bungles

In the Kimberley region of Western Australia sits Purnululu National Park, a protected area of nearly 600,000 acres established as a park in 1987. Purnululu is home to the Bungle Bungle Range, featuring spectacular “beehive dome” karst sandstone formations—some rising more than 600 feet above the surrounding plains. Paths within the park take visitors through mazes of narrow channels, isolated valleys, and cavernous openings. For its unique geological and historic Aboriginal significance, Purnululu was listed as a World Heritage area in 2003.

