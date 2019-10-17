Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season

Autumn truly is the best season. The autumnal equinox took place a few weeks ago, marking the end of summer and the start of fall across the Northern Hemisphere. Now it is the season of harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and, of course, spectacular foliage. Across the North, people are beginning to feel a crisp chill in the evening air, leaves are splashing mountainsides with bright color, apples and pumpkins are being gathered, and animals are on the move. Collected here are some early images from this year, maybe more to follow in the weeks to come.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Unraveling of Donald Trump
  2. Why You Never See Your Friends Anymore
  3. Why Firing Mick Mulvaney Is Riskier Than Keeping Him
  4. The Not-Com Bubble Is Popping
  5. Jeff Bezos’s Master Plan
  6. The Millennial Urban Lifestyle Is About to Get More Expensive
  7. A Warning From a Doctor Who Has Done Thousands of Steroid Injections for Arthritis
  8. Why Everything Is Getting Louder
  9. Unfit for Office
  10. A Strange New Culprit Behind Eating Disorders
Back to Top