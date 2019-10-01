Entries in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards

The 2020 Sony World Photography Awards are now taking entries, and the organizers were once again kind enough to share some of their early entries with us, gathered below. This year's competition has an expanded Youth competition schedule, a new overall Environment category, and two new awards: the Latin America Professional award, and China National Student award. Entries in the Open competition will be accepted until January 7, 2020. Captions below were written by the photographers.

