The 2020 Sony World Photography Awards are now taking entries, and the organizers were once again kind enough to share some of their early entries with us, gathered below. This year's competition has an expanded Youth competition schedule, a new overall Environment category, and two new awards: the Latin America Professional award, and China National Student award. Entries in the Open competition will be accepted until January 7, 2020. Captions below were written by the photographers.
Entries in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.