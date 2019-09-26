The Soyuz MS-15 Launch, Seen From Above and Below

Yesterday, a Russian Soyuz-FG booster rocket blasted off from its launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, bound for the International Space Station (ISS). Aboard the rocket was the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, which, in turn, was carrying the ISS Expedition 61 crew members Jessica Meir of NASA and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos, as well as Hazzaa Ali Almansoori of the United Arab Emirates. This launch was notable, as it was well covered by photographers both on the ground and in orbit, as astronauts aboard the ISS were able to look down and capture images of their approaching colleagues as they climbed into the sky, accelerating to approximately 17,000 mph (27,350 kph).

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Johannes Simon / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 24, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Oktoberfest 2019: Photos From the Opening Weekend

    Lederhosen, overflowing beer mugs, carnival rides, dancing, and more—some 6 million visitors are anticipated at this year’s Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.

  • Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 23, 2019
    • 17 Photos

    The ‘Forest Guardians’ of Brazil’s Amazon

    Groups of Guajajara tribesmen in Brazil’s Maranhão state patrol their tribal land, seeking to protect it from illegal logging in places with little police presence.

  • Xinyu Cui / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 20, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Penguin, Forest Tower, Glacier Battlefield

    A hydrofoil water taxi in Paris, the Rugby World Cup in Japan, a cyclocross challenge in England, Independence Day celebrations in Mexico, protests in Ecuador and Honduras, a whale rescue in Argentina, and much more.

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 18, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    The Impact of Climate Change on Kivalina, Alaska

    The small village of Kivalina is threatened on several fronts by a warming Arctic climate, as the ground it sits on erodes, and the animals the villagers rely on become more difficult to hunt.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Rudy Giuliani: ‘You Should Be Happy for Your Country That I Uncovered This’
  2. Trump Is Panicking
  3. Three Decades Ago, America Lost Its Religion. Why?
  4. Lift Weight, Not Too Much, Most of the Days
  5. The Whistle-Blower’s Explosive Allegations
  6. The Wildly Appealing, Totally Doomed Future of Work
  7. The Risks of Impeachment Are Overblown
  8. Some Men Share Their Secrets Only in Therapy
  9. The Most Dangerous Way to Lose Yourself
  10. This Is Why the Impeachment Clause Exists
Back to Top