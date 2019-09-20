Photos of the Week: Giant Penguin, Forest Tower, Glacier Battlefield

Joe Raedle / Getty In Focus

28 Photos The Impact of Climate Change on Kivalina, Alaska The small village of Kivalina is threatened on several fronts by a warming Arctic climate, as the ground it sits on erodes, and the animals the villagers rely on become more difficult to hunt.

26 Photos Devastated by Dorian: Photos From the Bahamas Recent images of the hard-hit islands of the Abacos and Grand Bahama, as residents receive aid, recover what they can, and contemplate their next steps

21 Photos Fires in Indonesia Blanket Islands and Cities in Smog Thick clouds of smoke and haze are blanketing much of Southeast Asia, due to largely illegal efforts to burn thousands of acres to clear land for farms and palm-oil plantations.