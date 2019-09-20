Photos of the Week: Giant Penguin, Forest Tower, Glacier Battlefield

A hydrofoil water taxi in Paris, a bore tide in China, wildfires in Indonesia and Brazil, the Rugby World Cup in Japan, a cyclocross challenge in England, Independence Day celebrations in Mexico, protests in Ecuador and Honduras, diving championships in Kuala Lumpur, a whale rescue in Argentina, sunflowers in Kansas, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 18, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    The Impact of Climate Change on Kivalina, Alaska

    The small village of Kivalina is threatened on several fronts by a warming Arctic climate, as the ground it sits on erodes, and the animals the villagers rely on become more difficult to hunt.

  • Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 17, 2019
    • 26 Photos

    Devastated by Dorian: Photos From the Bahamas

    Recent images of the hard-hit islands of the Abacos and Grand Bahama, as residents receive aid, recover what they can, and contemplate their next steps

  • Ulet Ifansasti / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 16, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Fires in Indonesia Blanket Islands and Cities in Smog

    Thick clouds of smoke and haze are blanketing much of Southeast Asia, due to largely illegal efforts to burn thousands of acres to clear land for farms and palm-oil plantations.

  • Smithsonian Institution
    • In Focus
    • Sep 9, 2019
    • 42 Photos

    Photos of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair

    In April 1904, St. Louis opened its doors to the world, welcoming millions to see the fascinating buildings and exhibits of art, technology, and history on display at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition.

