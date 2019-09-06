Photos of the Week: Baobab Alley, Armed Mob, River Rescue

A beard and mustache battle in Los Angeles, a sunset over Frankfurt, protests in Nigeria and Hong Kong, stormy days in Florida, a sleepy young rhino in France, lightning bolts over Rome, a shepherd among Turkish foothills, the West Indies Day parade in Brooklyn, the Corso Zundert flower parade in the Netherlands, the “Futurium” in Berlin, hurricane damage in the Bahamas, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

