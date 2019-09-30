This weekend in Hong Kong, pro-democracy demonstrators and riot police clashed once more, the latest incidents in a protest movement that has been taking place for about four months now. The increasing violence and continued anti-Chinese unrest in Hong Kong are worrying both sides, as Chinese leaders prepare to celebrate China’s National Day on October 1—the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China—and protest leaders fear a potential crackdown. Gathered here, images from the streets of Hong Kong from the past few days.