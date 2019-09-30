Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protests Build Ahead of China’s National Day

This weekend in Hong Kong, pro-democracy demonstrators and riot police clashed once more, the latest incidents in a protest movement that has been taking place for about four months now. The increasing violence and continued anti-Chinese unrest in Hong Kong are worrying both sides, as Chinese leaders prepare to celebrate China’s National Day on October 1—the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China—and protest leaders fear a potential crackdown. Gathered here, images from the streets of Hong Kong from the past few days.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 27, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Roaring Stag, Garden Fox, Goose Gathering

    The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, a bird-singing competition in Thailand, an earthquake in Pakistan, protests in Indonesia, a zebra foal in Kenya, wearable art in New Zealand, an underwater tank in Turkey, and much more

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • Sep 26, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    The Soyuz MS-15 Launch, Seen From Above and Below

    Photographers on the ground and in orbit captured images of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft being lifted from the Baikonur Cosmodrome to the International Space Station.

  • Johannes Simon / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 24, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Oktoberfest 2019: Photos From the Opening Weekend

    Lederhosen, overflowing beer mugs, carnival rides, dancing, and more—some 6 million visitors are anticipated at this year’s Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.

  • Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 23, 2019
    • 17 Photos

    The ‘Forest Guardians’ of Brazil’s Amazon

    Groups of Guajajara tribesmen in Brazil’s Maranhão state patrol their tribal land, seeking to protect it from illegal logging in places with little police presence.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Lift Weight, Not Too Much, Most of the Days
  2. Bill Clinton Had a Strategy. Trump Is Doing the Opposite.
  3. SpaceX Has Starry-Eyed Ambitions for Its Starship
  4. How Trump’s Defenders Will Be Remembered
  5. European Millennials Are Not Like Their American Counterparts
  6. Dear Therapist: I Don’t Approve of My Daughter’s Boyfriend
  7. The Saddest Leafy Green
  8. Hunter Biden’s Perfectly Legal, Socially Acceptable Corruption
  9. The Irishman Makes Perfect Sense for Netflix
  10. Spiders Can Fly Hundreds of Miles Using Electricity
Back to Top