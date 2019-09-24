Oktoberfest 2019: Photos From the Opening Weekend

Over the weekend, the 186th Oktoberfest beer festival opened in Munich, Germany. Once again, organizers are expecting about 6 million visitors over the next two weeks—the last keg will be tapped on October 6. In 2019, the average price one can expect to pay for a one-liter mug of Oktoberfest beer is 11.80 euros ($12.99). Gathered below, some of the scenes of the opening weekend of Oktoberfest 2019.