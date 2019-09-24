Oktoberfest 2019: Photos From the Opening Weekend

Over the weekend, the 186th Oktoberfest beer festival opened in Munich, Germany. Once again, organizers are expecting about 6 million visitors over the next two weeks—the last keg will be tapped on October 6. In 2019, the average price one can expect to pay for a one-liter mug of Oktoberfest beer is 11.80 euros ($12.99). Gathered below, some of the scenes of the opening weekend of Oktoberfest 2019.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 23, 2019
    • 17 Photos

    The ‘Forest Guardians’ of Brazil’s Amazon

    Groups of Guajajara tribesmen in Brazil’s Maranhão state patrol their tribal land, seeking to protect it from illegal logging in places with little police presence.

  • Xinyu Cui / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 20, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Giant Penguin, Forest Tower, Glacier Battlefield

    A hydrofoil water taxi in Paris, the Rugby World Cup in Japan, a cyclocross challenge in England, Independence Day celebrations in Mexico, protests in Ecuador and Honduras, a whale rescue in Argentina, and much more.

  • Joe Raedle / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 18, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    The Impact of Climate Change on Kivalina, Alaska

    The small village of Kivalina is threatened on several fronts by a warming Arctic climate, as the ground it sits on erodes, and the animals the villagers rely on become more difficult to hunt.

  • Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 17, 2019
    • 26 Photos

    Devastated by Dorian: Photos From the Bahamas

    Recent images of the hard-hit islands of the Abacos and Grand Bahama, as residents receive aid, recover what they can, and contemplate their next steps

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Greta Makes Adults Uncomfortable
  2. We’ve Reached the Breaking Point
  3. Nancy Pelosi Has Had Enough
  4. Bill Burr Knows Better
  5. Benjamin Netanyahu Is No Longer Israel’s Indispensable Leader
  6. The Disparate Reactions to a New Woody Allen Film
  7. If This Isn’t Impeachable, Nothing Is
  8. When the Culture War Comes for the Kids
  9. I Used to Clean Houses. Then I Hired a Maid.
  10. The Dark Side of Light
Back to Top