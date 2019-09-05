Photos: The Wreckage Left by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas

Across the Bahamas, rescue efforts are underway as the official death toll climbed to 20 on Wednesday, after Hurricane Dorian lashed the islands for more than a day. Roads and airports are washed out, neighborhoods smashed and flooded, and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed. The Bahamian government and international relief organizations are working to assess the situation and reach those in need, as Dorian continues on a path northward, along the coast of the United States. Gathered here, some early images of the catastrophic damage caused by Dorian’s slow crawl across the Bahamas.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Justin Reznick Photography / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 3, 2019
    • 34 Photos

    A Photo Trip to Washington State, Dedicated to My Parents

    After a difficult month, a time when I lost both my mother and my father, I’ve collected images of the place they loved and called home, as a tribute to them.

  • Allison Joyce / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 30, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Alpine Opera, Japanese Dunes, Weed Museum

    An orphaned lion cub in Turkey, wildfires in Bolivia, a performance by Lizzo in New Jersey, a mudflat horse race in Germany,  bog snorkeling in Wales, the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Utah, and much more.

  • Oscar Graubner / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 28, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    The Photography of Margaret Bourke-White

    A small collection selected from the thousands of remarkable images made by Margaret Bourke-White over a lifetime of pioneering photojournalism work

  • Brian Bielmann / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 27, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Surfing Teahupo‘o, as Seen From Above and Below

    Some of the AFP photographer Brian Bielmann’s coverage of the 2019 Tahiti Pro surfing event, as seen from the surface and from beneath the waves

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Elite Failure Has Brought Americans to the Edge of an Existential Crisis
  2. It’s Time for Black Athletes to Leave White Colleges
  3. The End of the Roman Empire Wasn’t That Bad
  4. Introducing The Atlantic’s New Subscription Model
  5. Obama Told Me the Good News, Then Saw My Face Fall
  6. The Challenge of Margaret Atwood
  7. The Enduring Mystery of Tulsi Gabbard
  8. Scrunchies Are Little Rainbow Reminders That Millennials Are Old
  9. Seventeen Questions Every College Should Be Asking
  10. There’s No Such Thing as a Do-Over Election
Back to Top