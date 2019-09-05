Photos: The Wreckage Left by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas

Across the Bahamas, rescue efforts are underway as the official death toll climbed to 20 on Wednesday, after Hurricane Dorian lashed the islands for more than a day. Roads and airports are washed out, neighborhoods smashed and flooded, and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed. The Bahamian government and international relief organizations are working to assess the situation and reach those in need, as Dorian continues on a path northward, along the coast of the United States. Gathered here, some early images of the catastrophic damage caused by Dorian’s slow crawl across the Bahamas.