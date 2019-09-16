Fires in Indonesia Blanket Islands and Cities in Smog

Over the past month, the annual slash-and-burn efforts to create agricultural land across Indonesia’s Sumatra and Borneo islands have led to nearly 1,000 wildfires that are generating thick clouds of smoke and haze now blanketing parts of Southeast Asia. Most of the blazes are illegal fires set to clear land for palm oil and pulpwood industries. Malaysia is pressuring neighboring Indonesia to address the wildfires and step up enforcement to prevent future illegal burns. Its air quality has officially reached “unhealthy” levels, and dozens of schools have been closed.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Smithsonian Institution
    • In Focus
    • Sep 9, 2019
    • 42 Photos

    Photos of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair

    In April 1904, St. Louis opened its doors to the world, welcoming millions to see the fascinating buildings and exhibits of art, technology, and history on display at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition.

  • Randall Hill / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Sep 6, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Baobab Alley, Armed Mob, River Rescue

    A beard-and-mustache battle in Los Angeles, a sleepy young rhino in France, a shepherd among Turkish foothills, the Corso Zundert flower parade in the Netherlands, the “Futurium” in Berlin, and much more

  • Scott Olson / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 5, 2019
    • 29 Photos

    Photos: The Wreckage Left by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

    Early images of the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Dorian’s slow crawl across the Bahamas

  • Justin Reznick Photography / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Sep 3, 2019
    • 34 Photos

    A Photo Trip to Washington State, Dedicated to My Parents

    After a difficult month, a time when I lost both my mother and my father, I’ve collected images of the place they loved and called home, as a tribute to them.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. When the Culture War Comes for the Kids
  2. Why Are American Homes So Big?
  3. Talk to People on the Telephone
  4. Hollywood’s Great Leap Backward on Free Expression
  5. Trump Is Not Well
  6. The Michael Bennet Problem
  7. The Price of Ascending America’s Class Ladder
  8. Seven Questions That Need Answers Before Any Attack on Iran
  9. When the Scam Is the American Dream
  10. The U.S. Is About to Do Something Big on Hong Kong
Back to Top