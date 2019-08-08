Therapy Dogs at Work

Organizations around the world continue to explore the therapeutic benefits of time spent with well-trained and amicable dogs. Some immediate benefits include companionship, soothing of frayed nerves, easing of discomfort, and a breaking down of social barriers. People with intellectual disabilities or mental-health issues can interact with therapy dogs to develop their social skills and gain a sense of autonomy. People in emotional distress can gain instant, nonjudgmental support and affection. And a visit from a furry bundle of energy can bring some happiness to bleak situations. Gathered here, a collection of images of these working dogs, bringing care, peace, and joy to those in need.

