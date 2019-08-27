The 2019 Tahiti Pro, stop No. 7 of the World Surf League Men’s Championship Tour, is under way this week in Tahiti. Brian Bielmann, a photographer with Agence France-Presse, is on the scene, capturing images of the surfers amid the beauty and chaos churned up by the famous waves of Teahupo’o reef. Collected below, some of Bielmann’s photos of practice sessions and competition runs, as seen from the surface and from beneath the waves.