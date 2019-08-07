Scenes From the 2019 Pan American Games

For the past week and a half, more than 6,500 athletes from all over North and South America have been competing in hundreds of events in 39 sports in and around Lima, Peru, in the 2019 Pan American Games. Collected below, images of some of the action taking place in the arenas, parks, open fields, beaches, rivers, and streets of Lima.

