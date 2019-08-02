Photos of the Week: Vegas Grasshoppers, Poultry Inspection, Eagle Eyes

The Pan American Games in Peru, a 3D-printed prosthetic arm in Australia, a baby Sumatran elephant in Indonesia, paddle-boarding pups in the U.K., the Tour de France in Paris, U.S. Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, Vladimir Putin in a submersible, a cranky tiger cub in Istanbul, a hot air balloon festival in France, and much more.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

