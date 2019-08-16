Photos of the Week: Sky Glider, Ice Swimmer, Cave Basketball

A “Grand Tattoo” in Berlin, a trapped raccoon in Florida, pole vaulting in Peru, scuffles in Hong Kong, a baby hippo in Taipei, mutton bustin' in Iowa, a Diplodocus in Germany, Eid Al-Adha in Mauritania, a baptism in Mexico, wildfires in Greece, spear fishing in Maine, stars over Wadi Rum, Oktoberfest prep in Berlin, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Gary Hershorn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 15, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Photos: The Statue of Liberty, Mother of Exiles

    Images of Liberty Enlightening the World, taken over more than 130 years

  • John Dominis / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 14, 2019
    • 32 Photos

    Photos of Woodstock 1969, on Its 50th Anniversary

    Images from a cultural touchstone event that took place 50 years ago this week

  • Dmitry Dub / AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 9, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Pikachu Outbreak, Dinosaur Crossing, Ducky Derby

    Clashes in Kyrgyzstan, the Amsterdam Canal Pride Parade, memorials for shooting victims in the U.S., the Jember Fashion Carnaval in Indonesia, animal rescue in Colombia, the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, and much more

  • Nacho Doce / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 8, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Therapy Dogs at Work

    A collection of images of these working dogs, bringing care, peace, and joy to those in need.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Jay-Z Helped the NFL Banish Colin Kaepernick
  2. Lyme Disease Is Baffling, Even to Experts
  3. Why Some Doctors Purposely Misdiagnose Patients
  4. The Myth of the ‘Underage Woman’
  5. The Pull of Andrew Yang’s Pessimism
  6. The Pint-Size Nation off the English Coast
  7. Israel’s Massive Self-Own
  8. Secrets and Lies in the School Cafeteria
  9. The Aging Spacecraft of Deep Space
  10. The Life of a Person Who Wakes Up Really, Really Early
Back to Top