Photos of the Week: Pikachu Outbreak, Dinosaur Crossing, Ducky Derby

Clashes in Kyrgyzstan, the Pan American Games in Peru, Iowa State Fair preparations, the Amsterdam Canal Pride Parade, memorials for shooting victims in the U.S., the Jember Fashion Carnival in Indonesia, animal rescue in Colombia, the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Hiroshima memorials in Japan, a massive geode in Spain, Yemen’s ongoing civil war, the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in Germany, and much more.