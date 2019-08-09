Photos of the Week: Pikachu Outbreak, Dinosaur Crossing, Ducky Derby

Clashes in Kyrgyzstan, the Pan American Games in Peru, Iowa State Fair preparations, the Amsterdam Canal Pride Parade, memorials for shooting victims in the U.S., the Jember Fashion Carnival in Indonesia, animal rescue in Colombia, the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Hiroshima memorials in Japan, a massive geode in Spain, Yemen’s ongoing civil war, the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in Germany, and much more.

Most Recent

  • Nacho Doce / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 8, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Therapy Dogs at Work

    A collection of images of these working dogs, bringing care, peace, and joy to those in need.

  • Ernesto Benavides / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 7, 2019
    • 29 Photos

    Scenes From the 2019 Pan American Games

    Images of some of the action taking place in the arenas, parks, open fields, beaches, rivers, and streets of Lima

  • Caspar Haarløv, Into the Ice via AP
    • In Focus
    • Aug 6, 2019
    • 16 Photos

    A Heatwave in Greenland

    Unusually warm weather recently released record levels of water into the ocean from the melting Greenland ice sheet.

  • Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Aug 2, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Vegas Grasshoppers, Poultry Inspection, Eagle Eyes

    The Pan American Games in Peru, a 3-D-printed prosthetic arm in Australia, a baby Sumatran elephant in Indonesia, Vladimir Putin in a submersible, a hot-air-balloon festival in France, and much more

