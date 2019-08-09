Clashes in Kyrgyzstan, the Pan American Games in Peru, Iowa State Fair preparations, the Amsterdam Canal Pride Parade, memorials for shooting victims in the U.S., the Jember Fashion Carnival in Indonesia, animal rescue in Colombia, the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Hiroshima memorials in Japan, a massive geode in Spain, Yemen’s ongoing civil war, the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in Germany, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Pikachu Outbreak, Dinosaur Crossing, Ducky Derby
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.