Photos of the Week: Alpine Opera, Japanese Dunes, Weed Museum

Oscar Graubner / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty In Focus

28 Photos The Photography of Margaret Bourke-White A small collection selected from the thousands of remarkable images made by Margaret Bourke-White over a lifetime of pioneering photojournalism work

Brian Bielmann / AFP / Getty In Focus

21 Photos Surfing Teahupo‘o, as Seen From Above and Below Some of the AFP photographer Brian Bielmann’s coverage of the 2019 Tahiti Pro surfing event, as seen from the surface and from beneath the waves

Joao Laet / AFP / Getty In Focus

24 Photos Photos: The Burning Amazon Rainforest Images from Brazil, where more than 79,500 fires have been counted so far this year, the worst since 2010