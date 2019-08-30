Photos of the Week: Alpine Opera, Japanese Dunes, Weed Museum

An orphaned lion cub in Turkey, wildfires in Bolivia, ongoing protests in Hong Kong, a performance by Lizzo in New Jersey, a mudflat horse race in Germany, the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, La Tomatina in Spain, bog snorkeling in Wales, the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship in Utah, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Oscar Graubner / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 28, 2019
    • 28 Photos

    The Photography of Margaret Bourke-White

    A small collection selected from the thousands of remarkable images made by Margaret Bourke-White over a lifetime of pioneering photojournalism work

  • Brian Bielmann / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 27, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Surfing Teahupo‘o, as Seen From Above and Below

    Some of the AFP photographer Brian Bielmann’s coverage of the 2019 Tahiti Pro surfing event, as seen from the surface and from beneath the waves

  • Joao Laet / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 26, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: The Burning Amazon Rainforest

    Images from Brazil, where more than 79,500 fires have been counted so far this year, the worst since 2010

  • Zhe Ji / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Aug 16, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sky Glider, Ice Swimmer, Cave Basketball

    A “Grand Tattoo” in Berlin, a trapped raccoon in Florida, pole vaulting in Peru, mutton bustin' in Iowa, a Diplodocus in Germany, wildfires in Greece, spear fishing in Maine, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Man Who Couldn’t Take It Anymore
  2. The Next Recession Will Destroy Millennials
  3. The Amazon Is Not Earth’s Lungs
  4. Boris Johnson, Brexit and Britain’s Constitutional Quagmire
  5. What Happens When You Don’t Pay a Hospital Bill
  6. The Quickening
  7. The Paradox of Peanuts
  8. How Life Became an Endless, Terrible Competition
  9. Why Dorms Are So Nice Now
  10. The Fear in Dave Chappelle’s New Special
Back to Top