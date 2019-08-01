Flukes and Fins: A Photo Appreciation of Whales

Today, the 200th birthday of the author Herman Melville, most famous for his book Moby Dick, seems like an appropriate moment to compile a collection of images of whales from around the world. Melville’s knowledge and appreciation of these magnificent animals, along with his storytelling skills, continue to make Moby Dick a compelling read. The real-world beauty of whales in their natural habitat continues to make them compelling creatures—protected now by ongoing conservation efforts, yet still threatened.