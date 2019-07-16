Photos: The 2019 Artistic-Swimming World Championships

In Gwangju, South Korea, the 2019 World Aquatics Championships are currently under way, featuring six disciplines, including diving, swimming, water polo, and artistic swimming (formerly known as synchronized swimming). Photographers have been on site capturing all the aquatic action, but it’s the photos of the artistic-swimming events that really shine. Gathered here, some of the scenes from both above and below the water of the performances of these national teams of artistic swimmers.

