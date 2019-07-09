Scenes From the Sydney Surf

Recent excellent surf conditions in Sydney, Australia, have brought people out to enjoy some of Sydney’s dozens of beaches and surf spots. Several photographers have been out as well, capturing some of the dazzling light of the low sun on churning water, and some of the amazing encounters and rides experienced by surfers along the New South Wales coast. Gathered here: images from the past few years of the Sydney surf.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Richard Vogel / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jul 5, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cool Pup, Orion Launch, Pitch Invader

    Flooding in Irkutsk, a freak hailstorm in Mexico, Fourth of July fireworks in New York, Women’s World Cup semifinals in France, water shortages in India, surfing in Sydney, and much more.

  • Stan Honda / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 3, 2019
    • 15 Photos

    Photos of the 2019 Total Solar Eclipse

    A few images of yesterday’s celestial event, and of those who were fortunate enough to witness it

  • Ivan Shum / Clicks Images via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 2, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Break Into Legislative Council Building

    Late on Monday, a group of protesters broke off from the largely peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong to smash their way into Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.

  • Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 1, 2019
    • 31 Photos

    Photos From Glastonbury 2019

    Images from this year’s edition of the world’s largest greenfield music and performing-arts festival, at Worthy Farm near Somerset, England.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Americans Shouldn’t Have to Drive, but the Law Insists on It
  2. The Jeffrey Epstein Case Is Like Nothing I’ve Seen Before
  3. Elementary Education Has Gone Terribly Wrong
  4. The Deepening Crisis in Evangelical Christianity
  5. What You Lose When You Gain a Spouse
  6. When Jeffrey Epstein Joked About Sex Abuse
  7. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  8. Britain Has No Good Options for Its U.S. Ambassador
  9. Trump Lied to the Supreme Court, and Four Justices Don’t Care
  10. What the Measles Epidemic Really Says About America
Back to Top