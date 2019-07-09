Scenes From the Sydney Surf

Recent excellent surf conditions in Sydney, Australia, have brought people out to enjoy some of Sydney’s dozens of beaches and surf spots. Several photographers have been out as well, capturing some of the dazzling light of the low sun on churning water, and some of the amazing encounters and rides experienced by surfers along the New South Wales coast. Gathered here: images from the past few years of the Sydney surf.

